Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 290 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Putnam his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.