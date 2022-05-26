Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Alex Smalley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Smalley's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.