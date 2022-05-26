Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Svensson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 first, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.