Adam Schenk shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Schenk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.