Adam Long putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Long had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.