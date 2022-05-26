Abraham Ancer finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer's tee shot went 260 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ancer's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.