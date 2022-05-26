Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Aaron Rai hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.