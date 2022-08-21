Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the BMW Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Scottie Scheffler; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Schauffele's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.