Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day in 64th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Clark got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Clark's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Clark chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.