Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 4 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.