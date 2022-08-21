Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Hatton's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hatton's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at even for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.