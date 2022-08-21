Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.