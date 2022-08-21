Trey Mullinax putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Trey Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mullinax's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Mullinax had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a 379 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 223 yards to the fringe and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.