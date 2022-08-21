Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Tony Finau in the final round at the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Tony Finau's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Finau hit his 102 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.