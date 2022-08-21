Tom Hoge rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Tom Hoge hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoge finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Tom Hoge's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.