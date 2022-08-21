  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Taylor Pendrith makes a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

