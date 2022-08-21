Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Pendrith's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 46-foot putt for eagle. This put Pendrith at 3 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 2 under for the round.