Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

Taylor Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Moore's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 143 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.