Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Im hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Im's tee shot went 215 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Im chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.