7-over 78 by Si Woo Kim in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 67th at 10 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 7 over for the round.