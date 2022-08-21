  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.