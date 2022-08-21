Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lowry's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

Lowry missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

At the 634-yard par-5 12th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lowry to 3 under for the round.

Lowry hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.