Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Straka hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Straka's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Straka's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.