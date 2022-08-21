Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Muñoz's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.