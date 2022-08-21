Seamus Power putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Seamus Power hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day in 65th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Seamus Power's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Power's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 4 over for the round.