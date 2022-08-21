Scottie Scheffler rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Scheffler finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Xander Schauffele; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under.

Scottie Scheffler got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scottie Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.