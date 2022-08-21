  • Scottie Scheffler rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler hits tight wedge and birdies at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.