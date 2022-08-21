Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

Scott Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day in 2nd at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 third, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stallings's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's tee shot went 161 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.