Sam Burns shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.