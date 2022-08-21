Sahith Theegala putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 634-yard par-5 12th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Theegala hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 3 under for the round.