Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Henley's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Henley's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.