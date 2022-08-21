Rory McIlroy rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McIlroy finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 634-yard par-5 12th, Rory McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 649-yard par-5 14th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McIlroy's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.