Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Cantlay's 81 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.