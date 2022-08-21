Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Mito Pereira hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 54th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Pereira hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Pereira's 101 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Pereira hit his 112 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Pereira hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.