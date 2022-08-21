Max Homa rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Max Homa's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

Homa hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.