Max Homa rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship
August 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Instruction
On the driving range with Max Homa and his coach
Listen in on a conversation between Max Homa and his coach, Mark Blackburn, as they work on the driving range to get Homa prepared for the 2022 BMW Championship.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Max Homa's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
