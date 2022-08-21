Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 1 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.