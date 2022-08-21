  • Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar's tee shot to 4 feet yields birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.