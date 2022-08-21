Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.