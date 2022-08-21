Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Fitzpatrick hit his 74 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.