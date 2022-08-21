Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Leishman's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.