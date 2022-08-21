Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the BMW Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.