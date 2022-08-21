Luke List putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the BMW Championship

Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Luke List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.