Lucas Herbert putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Lucas Herbert's 89 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Herbert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Herbert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Herbert had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.