Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day in 66th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.