  • Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.