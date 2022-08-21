Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Kitayama's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.