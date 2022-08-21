Kevin Kisner putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.