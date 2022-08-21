Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the BMW Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Mitchell hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.