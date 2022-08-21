Keegan Bradley shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

Bradley hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.