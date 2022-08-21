K.H. Lee putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, K.H. Lee's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Lee hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 170 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.