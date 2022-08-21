Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 76 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.