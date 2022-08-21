Jordan Spieth rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 634-yard par-5 12th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Spieth's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.