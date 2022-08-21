Joohyung Kim shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 54th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 194 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.