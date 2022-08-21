Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Jon Rahm in the final round at the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 347 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Jon Rahm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Rahm hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rahm's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 234-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.