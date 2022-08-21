Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.